The Democrats have wrapped up their week-long TV show, and next week the Republicans get their turn on the tube. The party conventions, which once were full of drama and real news, have been laid bare this year for what they really are: Just an extended ad for the pre-selected nominee.
There is no “convention” in a country battling a pandemic. There’s just the show, pre-packaged and pre-produced for the television cameras. Everything is about the narrative the party wants to construct.
And so, as you would expect, there will be a bump in the polls for Joe Biden after a week of promotion leading up to his appearance last night. He and Kamala Harris got to tell voters (or at least the people sitting in front of their TVs) about their own personal stories, and some rhetoric about what it is they want to do. It all sounds good, of course. Mr. Biden’s biggest risk during the week, frankly, was that he may have come off looking lame in comparison to former President Obama, or to Sen. Harris. Whether that happened is a matter for pollsters to figure out.
But the basic message they all kept coming back to is pretty simple: President Trump has muffed the job completely, and they’ll do better. All Mr. Biden will really say is: “I’m not THAT guy.” Truth is, that’s not a terribly hard case to make, which is why Mr. Biden has been ahead in the polls for awhile.
Keep in mind that the Republicans will get their turn on your screens, and President Trump will get a boost in the polls. He’ll follow the script, as will the other speakers, and they’ll point to Mr. Biden’s many gaffes, and they’ll tell scary stories about what will happen if Democrats get control of the executive branch, and they’ll probably say the name “Nancy Pelosi” about a million times. They will also say how President Trump is really doing a great job, but that he’s been stymied by political opponents bent on destroying him, and that the key to the future is to let him really do the job.
Maybe there will be some surprises. We can’t rule that out. But it’s doubtful. It’s a television ad.
In the end, we’ll all be voting basically in a referendum on Mr. Trump’s job in office. If you like what he’s done, you’ll vote to keep him. If not, you’ll give Mr. Biden a chance. The reality is that these conventions will matter hardly at all.
Perhaps they’ll mean something again someday. But that day seems like a long, long time ago now.