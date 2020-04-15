We’re past the halfway point in April, and so far the load of coronavirus cases at the local hospital is almost negligible. There was only one patient in the hospital at the end of the day Wednesday.
There have been 25 confirmed cases in Riley County, five in Pottawatomie County and 10 in Geary County, but many of them have recovered, and other infected people are managing their illnesses at home.
A person might begin to wonder: Do we really need all these restrictions? Or was that all overkill?
The questions themselves are a reason for people in the Manhattan area to congratulate themselves, but the truth is that our only option is to continue to hunker down. Back to that in a minute.
Projections from health-care officials a few weeks ago showed that the peak of the surge of cases would hit in late April or early May. Those officials were confident that hospitals in the area could handle the volume, but they were asking for the public’s health in keeping the numbers down by staying home.
To try to prevent the sorts of disasters we witnessed in Italy and New York City -- where the surge of cases overwhelmed hospitals -- the government shuttered businesses and imposed stay-at-home orders.
The reality is that those policies are working. People’s behavior has truly changed. The virus is obviously spreading, but it is spreading at a pace that the system can handle.
There are still reasons for concern. Two employees at the east Dillons came down with the virus, and it’s certainly possible that they could have spread it to many people from there. Topeka also has a cluster, with 81 cases, and that’s awfully close down the road.
So it makes sense to extend the stay-at-home orders into early May, as Gov. Laura Kelly did Wednesday. They’re now in effect until May 3.
Whenever the restrictions are lifted, we can assume that there will be a bump in infections. But by putting that bump further down the road, it does appear that we are succeeding in flattening the curve, and assuring that the health care system can handle the load.
In fact, a big victory in the whole battle against the virus would be if we all get to the end of this period and say, “What was the big deal”?
So far, that’s what’s happening, and that’s a reason to celebrate. It is not yet, however, a reason to change the lockdown. There’s still no vaccine, and there’s no universal testing available, and the virus still spreads easily between people and can be lethal. Until those things change, or until health officials determine that any surge is manageable, then we’re stuck with restrictions.