By all rational measurements, 2020 has been a disaster in the Manhattan area, as it has been across the country and around the world. A viral pandemic has killed 21 people in the three-county region that we consider home; it has shuttered businesses, closed schools, and forced our college town to kick college students out of classrooms.
It’s worse right now than it’s ever been, too.
And yet, here we are at Thanksgiving with plenty to be thankful for.
We’re thankful for teachers, professors, and educators of all kinds. They are working hard to continue to educate our young people, despite risks to themselves, frustrations over technology, and uncertainty because of constantly changing circumstances. We have learned again how important our schools are to our society, and we’re grateful that ours are so good. That’s because of the hard work of people at the K-12 and university levels.
We’re grateful for medical caregivers. Their expertise, their care, and their willingness to accept risk on behalf of the public good has earned everyone’s gratitude. This includes the public health officials and emergency workers who have had to try to manage this pandemic locally.
We’re grateful for our community’s elected leaders. Although we argue with them and about them, we have to tip our caps to the people willing to serve, and their diligence to do so during these difficult times. These people put in long hours, mostly volunteer, and do the homework required to make informed decisions on behalf of all of us.
For that matter, we’re grateful to live in a society governed by elected representatives. Our system has endured for 244 years, which is nearly miraculous in the context of human history. It has survived all sorts of tests, including a Civil War, and it will make it through the tests of 2020 as well.
We’re thankful for technological advances. Gizmos allow many of us to work from home as efficiently as from the office, meaning we don’t have to trade safety for employment and progress.
We’re thankful for scientific advancements. There’s good news on the vaccine front, due to the work of scientists and researchers. That’s what is going to snuff out the pandemic, hopefully sooner rather than later.
We’re grateful for our friends. We all have them. They keep us sane. They keep us grounded. They keep us human.
We’re grateful for our families. They might not be with us on Thanksgiving, and -- for that matter -- they might be estranged, or they might have passed away. But we can be grateful nonetheless, because they made us who we are, and they’re who we go through our lives with, whether they’re with us now or not.
So here’s to all that. Even in times as rough as these, there’s a lot to be thankful for.