We all owe thanks to Andrew Smith and his wife, Jennifer, for their courage in telling the story of a local person fighting the new coronavirus.
We all also, of course, wish the whole family the best, and hope for a speedy recovery.
Mr. Smith, a professor of journalism at Kansas State University, represents the first person in the Manhattan area to come down with the virus that’s caused a worldwide pandemic. He’s 51 and in good physical shape, his wife says.
But he’s had a heckuva battle. He went into the hospital over the weekend and was still there, on oxygen, as of Monday afternoon. He and his wife told their story in a Facebook post, and in an interview with The Mercury.
It takes courage to come forward to tell the story in public, but they say they did so to reassure people here that they did not travel around town and create more hazards to others. They had traveled to London on a trip that started on March 4 — before the scope of the pandemic became evident to most Americans — and came back through the Kansas City airport. They drove home and to the hospital. That’s it.
It also helps to humanize the virus — this is not all a story of the number of confirmed tests, the number of hospital beds, and the grim tally of the dead. It’s the story of real people — people with faces, and life stories, and a wife and kids. People with friends. People who are a lot like you.
The details of Mr. Smith’s life also matter, even though he is only one of hundreds of thousands who’ve had the coronavirus around the world. He is not an elderly person. Were he elderly, and with underlying health problems, perhaps he wouldn’t make it. We have faith that he will, thanks to his circumstances and thanks to the medical care he was able to receive here.
It’s also worth noting that the government numbers show that there is only one person with the virus here. But it’s a near certainty that the other three members of the Smith family — who all traveled together and live together in the same home on the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan — have it.
It’s fair to assume that there are others, undiagnosed because there’s been no test administered and/or because they show no symptoms. In that light, and with no better alternatives, the government restrictions on public gatherings are reasonable.
We — and the Smiths — ask you to continue to adhere to those rules and requests.
“I want to tell everyone that that fear and anxiety is real,” Andrew said. “It’s okay to feel it, but understand that we’re all in this together. We’re a community.”
That’s exactly right. We salute the Smiths for stepping forward to remind us all of that.