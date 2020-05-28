We think President Donald Trump is really on to something in his shot this week at social media companies. We hope he takes it a step further.
President Trump signed an executive order Thursday that curtails some of the protections that companies like Facebook and Twitter have enjoyed from the beginning. He was obviously provoked by Twitter’s recent move to begin fact-checking his tweets.
Without getting too deep into the weeds, President Trump’s move would allow the Commerce Department to try to refocus how broadly the social media companies’ liability protections are applied, and to let the Federal Trade Commission bulk up a tool for reporting online bias.
In our view, there’s a very simple answer to all this that is not nearly as complicated as President Trump’s maneuver: Just remove the protections, and let social media companies compete on the same playing field as traditional media companies. Obviously, we at The Mercury are one of those, so we’re familiar with the issue.
Let’s put it in simple terms. Let’s say somebody writes a letter to the editor of this paper, and we publish it, as is our policy. Let’s say that the letter is libelous -- that is, it damages a private person’s reputation with false information.
The person whose reputation is damaged would be able to not only sue the writer of the letter -- the person would be able to sue The Mercury, and could be awarded damages by a court. Because of those legal liabilities -- and because we believe it is right -- we employ editors who review not only the stories written by our reporters, but also letters written to us by readers for publication. We occasionally refuse to publish those letters if we consider them libelous.
Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, on the other hand, face no liability whatsoever for anything anybody submits to them. That sort of protection helped the Internet flourish, its backers say, but of course Twitter and Facebook and YouTube (owned by Google) are mammoth near-monopolies that generate billions in revenue.
So why is it that anybody could submit the same libelous letter and have it published by Facebook, without any ramifications? Why is it that local newspaper publishers are on the hook to be responsible, but not the billionaires who own Facebook and Google?
Pretty simple fix: Just remove the protections. Force social media companies to adhere to the same publication standards as newspapers and broadcasters. Why should they be any different?
Not sure that would accomplish what Mr. Trump has in mind -- which is clearly to threaten Twitter into allowing him to make use of its publishing system to say whatever he wants and distribute it to millions of followers. But if the issue is removing the protections that have given social media companies an enormous jump on competitors, we say: Charge ahead.
It’s only fair.