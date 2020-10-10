Coronavirus numbers in Riley County have started to tail off substantially, a very positive development. With eight new cases confirmed Friday and four on Wednesday, the rate of new confirmed positive cases has slowed to a trickle, compared to the explosion that occurred with the arrival of college students two months ago.
It’s reasonable to assume that the trend will continue. K-State has managed to slow the virus down on campus, and the public in general around here appears to be doing a good job of wearing masks and protecting one another.
One major shift in coming weeks is the move to four-day-a-week in-person public schools, which will surely mean more virus transmissions. We’re certain the school district will do a good job of managing that, but gathering large number of human beings in enclosed spaces is just simply going to cause an uptick. The question is really how big that uptick will be.
The other variable over the next couple of months will be the weather. The more that people have to stay inside -- as temperatures begin to drop -- the higher the chance of transmission. It’s been beautiful here lately; with winter coming, there will be more challenges.
The best news is that there are promising vaccines in clinical trials; experts say they may become available as soon as the end of this year, or early next year. Assuming no major flaws, the next challenge will be mass production and mass distribution. But it’s fair to guess that by next summer, vaccines should be widely available. The 2021-22 school year might, if we’re fortunate, look a lot more normal.
Locally, it seems reasonable to think that we’re in for a period of slow transmission, hopefully all the way through Thanksgiving, if people don’t become lax. Just because the rate has slowed doesn’t mean we should all just throw away our masks -- the virus is still here, and it’s easily transmissible, and there’s no cure, and it can kill or maim.
When college students return after Christmas break will be another point of a potential upsurge. Most likely we’ll have to remain in this sort of controlled environment -- wearing masks, staying distant, avoiding crowds -- for another few months after that.
The signs right here, right now, are encouraging. The signs for the next year or thereabouts are encouraging.
It’s the in-between area that’s still a little dicey. For the time being, it’s very important for you and everyone you care about to keep on keeping on, doing what you know is best to protect each other.