This is an open letter to Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts.
Dear Sirs:
We’re writing today to appeal to your sense of patriotism, and to ask you to take a step forward at an important moment for the country, your party, and your legacy.
You have both been great public servants, and we in the Manhattan area thank you for that. You have always looked out for our interest, and what you defined as the interests of the country. Sen. Roberts, as you get ready to retire, we particularly want to tip our cap to you for all you’ve done for us, including the crucial support for Fort Riley and the locating of NBAF here. We’ll have more to say on all that later.
Today, though, we want to ask both of you to begin to lead your political party — and our country — away from a dangerous path.
As you know, Donald Trump has claimed that the election we just concluded was fraudulent and that it was stolen from him. He said this while standing at a podium in the White House, the people’s house, the seat of executive power in our country. He also of course has said it repeatedly on Twitter. He has continued to say it, in many different ways, lacking any evidence, and despite a great deal of evidence to the contrary. He’s making it up.
Those allegations are destructive, because — as you know — faith in the system is really the key to the whole thing. Without that, we’re no different than a banana republic or an East Bloc dictatorship. It’s just all about power.
We note that your colleagues, Roger Marshall and Tracy Mann, have donated campaign money to a fund to help Mr. Trump in his efforts to overturn the election. They may characterize such donations as intended to investigate the claims, and provide transparency. We of course support those principles.
But the donations have the appearance of siding with Donald Trump’s claims, and that’s the path of destruction. We presume that they made those donations out of political expediency, knowing that Mr. Trump carried this state, and that he remains the leader of the party.
As our state’s senior statesmen, you can illuminate a different path. You can publicly support a more sober, moderate, professional direction, steering your party in this state away from the conspiracy theories pumped by the likes of Kris Kobach. (As you well know, Mr. Kobach did not survive politically, so that is the path of self-destruction, too.)
You can repudiate — directly — Donald Trump’s delusions. You can specifically take a stand against his unsubstantiated allegations.
We know you are loyal Republicans, and taking such a stand against the leader of your party is difficult. But this is the moment to face the difficulty and do the right thing. It’s in the country’s best interest, and, as we suspect you already know, it’s in your party’s best interest, too.