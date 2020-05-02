Let’s give local and state government officials credit for a reasonable plan to re-open the economy.
Riley County Health Department director Julie Gibbs unveiled the local plan Friday afternoon, following by a day the plan of Gov. Laura Kelly. There had been some differences in an earlier draft of the local plan -- differences that made the restrictions more strict here -- but Ms. Gibbs and other local officials wisely made the local plan essentially mirror the state’s.
What matters here is the local plan, since it essentially trumps the state plan. The state’s regulations set minimum restrictions, meaning that local rules can be stricter. In Riley County, the rules about restaurants are slightly more strict than the state’s -- restaurants can only operate at 50 percent capacity for dine-in service, and have to close by 10 p.m. each night.
An earlier draft of the local rules had been more strict, not allowing restaurants to open for at least a month.
But Ms. Gibbs decided Friday to allow the limited re-opening, starting Monday. Clearly that was a concession to economics. That’s a tough call to make, since the tradeoff is making virus transmission more likely.
And so in announcing the plan, Ms. Gibbs noted that the regulations on restaurants are in place because restaurants involve prolonged contact between people, which can increase the risk of transmission.
Now it’s up to individual behavior.
We have done a good job of beating back the surge of cases in the Manhattan area -- the hospitals in our region have had plenty of capacity, and we haven’t had a single death. That could change at any moment, since the virus is still potentially deadly and there’s no vaccine.
Moving forward through the steps of the plan will require continued caution by citizens -- wearing masks, keeping distance between each other, and good hygiene. The better we all do at following those guidelines, the quicker we will be able to move toward a more normal life.
That has been the case since the pandemic hit here.
We want to credit Ms. Gibbs and the team around her with providing good guidance, and for making what appear to be reasonable decisions. Hopefully citizens will back those decisions with good behavior in coming months.