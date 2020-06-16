It’s easy to think that the coronavirus pandemic is just sort of over. Government restrictions have eased, businesses are reopened, kids are playing baseball at Anneberg, and K-State football players are in town, training for next fall. Life seems normal.
In a sense, that’s good. Businesses reopening means that people can go back to making a living. That’s extremely important.
But if you need any reminder that the basic facts of the virus haven’t changed, you don’t need to look further than local news. Two more deaths have been reported; there’s an outbreak at a nursing home; and two football players have tested positive.
It was entirely predictable. Once restrictions were eased, the pace of confirmed cases would rise. That’s what has happened, as state and local officials acknowledged earlier this week.
We can’t really argue with the lifting of restrictions. Clearly those rules accomplished the goal of slowing the rate of transmission, such that the local health care system could keep up. Easing the restrictions in a measured way could keep the pace manageable, which so far appears to be happening.
But we want to remind everyone that the recommendations for individual behavior have never changed: Stay physically distant from other people, wash your hands, keep your hands away from your face, assume you and everyone else is infected, and call your doctor if you begin to show symptoms. Also, wear a mask, because doing so protects other people. Doing so is an act of courtesy and empathy.
Although business restrictions have essentially gone away, we can all play an important role in controlling the uptick that we’re already experiencing.
It’s not over. We’re maybe through the first quarter in a four-quarter game. Maybe.
No sense letting our opponent get any more momentum. Because, as we’ve been reminded in recent days, this is no game. Lives are at stake.