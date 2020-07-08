Protesters who marched to the K-State president’s house last weekend presented a list of demands. We salute the protesters for their initiative, and their desire to make this community better. They are exercising their right to air their grievances, a longstanding American tradition, guaranteed by our Constitution.
We do have some problems with what they’re asking for, though, and it’s worth airing those problems. Not because we oppose the goals, but because we think there’s a better way to accomplish those goals. And so in the interest of better understanding, we would like to address the protesters directly.
Our biggest problem -- and what initially sparked this entire discussion -- is your desire for a policy that could expel or punish students for what they say on social media. That was one of the demands you presented at the march. In your words, you wanted a policy allowing punishment for “a student’s social media that invokes fear amongst a large group of students and creates a hostile learning environment.”
We share your outrage at what the sophomore tweeted last month, where he mocked George Floyd, the black man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for eight minutes, 46 seconds. It was disgusting. We reject it as strongly as you do.
We also want his organization -- which is a student organization propped up by right-wing interest groups -- to fail, too. The group is, if not a white nationalist outfit, at least an anti-immigrant one. We oppose that whole frame of mind, as you do.
Your desire for a policy to keep that sort of tweet from happening is understandable, and the way you’ve described what you want is intelligent and well-intended.
The thing is, by asking for consequences against people who say obnoxious things, you’re falling right into a trap set by those very people. That’s exactly what they want you to do. If K-State were to expel the sophomore, or were to put in place a policy that would punish people for what they say, that would serve the fringe group’s purpose far better than anything else.
They would gain attention, support and probably a lot of money.
Look at all the publicity the flap has already generated. We’re not naming the group or the student in this editorial specifically because we’re trying to avoid giving them more ink.
Expulsion or punishment would turn the sophomore into a martyr. There would be headlines all over the country, and the sophomore would become the symbol of the cause not only of white nationalists, but for all sorts of interest groups, all the way up to free speech advocates. His support would skyrocket.
A policy that includes punishment for saying obnoxious things on social media would immediately put K-State in the position of violating the First Amendment, and the fringe groups would win in federal court. That could give them millions of dollars in damages and punitive fees.
This is the same game plan used successfully by the obnoxious Phelps clan in Topeka, who parade around with the “God Hates Fags” signs at large public events. They thrive on publicity and lawsuits, which they have won when the government violates their rights.
The best response? Just ignore them. They’re buffoons. You win by not giving them any attention.
Let them say whatever they want, unless they actually cross the line into criminal threat, assault or what the lawyers call “fighting words.” We could debate where the line for “fighting words” ought to be, but we believe you are best served with an entirely different approach.
They ought to have the freedom to say whatever idiotic things they want to say. Rather than trying to get the government -- that is, the university -- to punish them, we think you can best punish them by not giving them what they want.
Instead, just continue to talk about all the other issues that are important to you, and to the community at large. Let’s focus on those problems, not get drawn into a fight that will only strengthen the people on the wrong side.