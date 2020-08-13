There seems to be some confusion about whether vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is eligible for the presidency.
Sen. Harris, of California, was announced this week as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate for the Democratic ticket.
A post popping up on social media recently claims that if Biden, 77, becomes unable to serve as president, Harris would be unable to succeed him because of her parents’ citizenship.
The post reads: "If (Biden) cannot serve his full term, Kamala cannot by constitutional law become President. She is an anchor baby, mother is from India, father is Jamaican, and neither were American citizens at time of her birth."
But like many of the posts you’ll see as you scroll through Facebook and other social media sites, this one is junk. It’s just not true.
Harris was born in Oakland, California, in 1964. It’s true that her parents were not citizens. Her father is from Jamaica, and her mother is from India. But by virtue of her birth in California, Harris is a natural-born citizen.
The 14th Amendment says that "all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."
Parental citizenship is only relevant to a child’s citizenship status if that person was born outside the United States. (Sen. John McCain, for example, was born in the Panama Canal Zone to American citizen parents.) Perhaps that’s what’s confusing some people.
"Anyone born on U.S. soil and subject to its jurisdiction is a natural born citizen, regardless of parental citizenship," according to the Cornell Legal Information Institute.
Most of the time, it’s best to ignore posts on social media, or at least to look at them with some degree of skepticism. The one in question has been shared thousands of times as of Thursday morning, though, so it’s clear that many people believe what it says — or want to.
Claims on Harris’ citizenship bring to mind those on former President Barack Obama, who also was born in the United States. What else do Obama and Harris have in common? They’re both people of color. Is that a coincidence? We hope so.
Please, as the election process continues, let’s all take extra time to fact-check these social media claims before we spread them further.