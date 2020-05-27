Business is back open. That’s excellent.
And that doesn’t change anything. Not really.
The local government here announced new rules Tuesday that allowed all businesses to reopen, including bars. The rules follow statewide guidelines, although bars here have to shut down at midnight, rather than the usual closing time of 2 a.m.
This is a reason to celebrate, on the one hand. We as a community have done what we initially set out to do, which was to flatten the slope of the graph plotting the increase in coronavirus cases. By slowing down the outbreak, we allowed the health care system to keep up. Our area has suffered only one death from the virus. Initial projections showed more than that.
The reopening of businesses allows people to live a more normal life, and allows businesses and their employees to earn a living. That’s extremely important.
On the other hand, this is a time to be aware of the choices we’re making as a society, and the choices that we as individual citizens have to make. We have made a collective political choice to allow businesses to reopen, even though the scientific facts haven’t really changed. The virus is still deadly, there’s still no cure, and people can still infect one another before they even know they show symptoms. Testing is still limited. So pure science would tell us to remain as isolated from one another as possible.
Science, in fact, is still saying that. The only change is not scientific; the change is political. It is that businesses are allowed to open. What you as an individual citizen is supposed to do is the same as before: Stay physically distant from other people, wear masks, cover your cough, wash or sanitize your hands, and routinely clean surfaces where the virus might live. And if you think you might be infected, quarantine yourself and call your doctor.
So, yes. Let’s rejoice. The business lockdown is essentially over.
And yes, let’s remain cautious. Because nothing has really changed about the virus, and so nothing should really change about your individual behavior. Because until the scientific facts have changed, we’re still in a viral pandemic.