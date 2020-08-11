USD 383 officials had some good advice for parents as they have the difficult conversations about whether to send their children back to school in a few weeks: talk to your kids.
Specifically, they said it's important to let children be part of the discussion and to keep them informed as parents decide between on-site and remote learning.
We know that for many families, the decision will be a wrenching one. It's a choice between two less-than-ideal options.
Eisenhower Middle School counselor Angela Bunger said in a story in Monday's edition that safety must be the top consideration.
“It’s about you and your child and how you feel about things,” she said. “If you feel comfortable with them being in person and that’s not a concern, then that’s something that you can choose. If you’re really struggling with that safety piece — and everybody’s at a different place and have … different things in their families to consider — safety is going to be the No.-1 priority.”
As Bunger pointed out, it's not just students with health concerns who may decide to stay home. It's also students whose family members would be at risk if the student attended classes. The fear of contracting COVID-19 may be different in households where there are elderly family members or people with health conditions.
But the main takeaway from administrators is that it's good to hear kids' feelings and to validate them. Doing so gives them space to grieve if they're sad or express fears. It also gives them time to adjust to the situation.
Officials suggest making sure discussions are age appropriate. Superintendent Marvin Wade also suggested considering the logistics of each option.
Ultimately, everyone in a family might not agree, but keeping students in the loop will be better in the long run.