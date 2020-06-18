It’s been widely reported that Derek Chauvin had more than a dozen misconduct complaints against him before he put his knee on the neck of George Floyd, an unarmed black man. It’s also widely known that Daniel Pantaleo, the New York City officer who seized Eric Garner in a deadly chokehold, had eight.
Nobody knew that before Pantaleo and Floyd were killed.
The records of police disciplinary cases are, in many states around the country, kept secret. That’s the case in Kansas, which exempts personnel records of police officers from the state’s law on public records.
But it’s not universally true. Published reports indicate that such records are public information in 12 states, from Florida to Maine, from Washington to Wisconsin and Arizona. Another 15 states make some of the records available. And now there are measures being introduced in Congress to make the records more widely available.
That’s a move in the right direction.
Police are authorized to carry and use deadly weapons on behalf of the public. There are good reasons for that, and nearly all of the officers who serve do so because they feel compelled to help others.
But because they carry those weapons on behalf of all of us, they are appropriately subject to public scrutiny.
In Riley County, there are internal reviews of complaints, and the police department releases an annual report that shows how those cases were resolved. That’s good. There’s no indication of a problem, particularly one along the lines of what happened in Minneapolis.
But we also know nothing about whether those complaints were all against one officer, or a few, or several, and which ones. The only way we really know anything is if the department moves to fire a person -- and he or she demands a public hearing -- and eventually if the officer gets decertified. But still, personnel records are generally kept secret, even then.
We acknowledge that opening all of this to public scrutiny could potentially be abused in other ways. A person with a vendetta against a particular cop could file a bunch of frivolous complaints, making it seem as if that officer has a real problem. But our answer to that is pretty simple -- make that public, too. The facts have a way of winning out. Sunshine is a great disinfectant.
We encourage Kansas representatives at the state and federal level to support measures that move toward more openness. Ultimately, that will help build more trust between the police and the public that the police serve.