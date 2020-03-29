In the coronavirus era, open public meetings are problematic at best. At worst, they’re a hazard, and maybe even deadly.
How to proceed?
The state attorney general’s office has essentially checked off on allowing virtual meetings, which many local governments have implemented. The Manhattan City Commission and the Manhattan-Ogden school board, among others, are holding “meetings” with their members in multiple locations, rather than meeting together in one physical location. The “meeting” occurs because they’re all logged in to a common software platform that allows them to talk to each other, and for other people to observe that interaction.
Keep in mind that state law requires local taxing entities to meet in public, with a meeting time and place and agenda announced ahead of time. That’s so as to allow the public to view and participate in the decision-making process. It’s a fundamental premise of the idea of open government, central to the operation of our republic.
But gathering groups of people together could risk spreading the virus, and for that matter contradicts the spirit (if not the letter) of public health officials’ orders to diminish public gatherings. The Riley County Commission, which ironically is the entity that oversees the health department that issued the public-gatherings ban and a stay-at-home order, is still meeting in person. They’re trying to maintain six feet between each other and practice good hygiene.
Virtual meetings are clearly the best practice at this point, from a public-health standpoint. And at the moment, that’s just about the only standpoint that matters.
In the longer run, virtual meetings could continue to be a viable option, so long as the public can observe and participate. The participation angle is clunky, since currently the only way for the public to comment or ask questions involves sending messages to a government employee to read on the screen -- and that’s clearly subject to government censorship. Perhaps that problem could be solved technologically.
There’s something lost, though, when meeting on a screen rather than in person. Elected representatives have to look each other in the eye, and they have to look their constituents in the eye, as they’re making decisions. They have to interact, and so there’s a group dynamic. Our guess is that compromise -- which is generally what’s required to make real progress -- is much more likely when meetings are held in person than on a screen.
That is just a guess. What we can say for certain is that citizen access to the process is diminished somewhat with virtual meetings. That’s not good.
When the pandemic threat has passed in a year or so, we trust that the important meetings will return to their previous form, giving better access to citizens. We can live with the alternative for the time being, even if we’re not completely comfortable. But there’s a lot we’re all uncomfortable about right now.