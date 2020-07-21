We’re confident that schools in this community -- including the K-12 system and Kansas State University -- will do a good job of teaching students through online means this coming semester. Whether that’s all students or just a portion, we’re certain that young people will be able to get a good education that way, better than they could last spring. Schools surely learned from that experience and will improve.
Having said that, there’s something else we all learned this past spring: Online education is just simply not as good as in-person instruction for most students.
Parent surveys consistently showed a preference for in-person school. We suspect that’s not just because of glitches with online delivery; we suspect that’s just generally true.
For the Manhattan area, that’s very good. If anyone could get a better education sitting at home in front of a computer screen, then there’s not much need for in-person college. And if there’s not much need for in-person college, then our college town has a big problem.
In-person instruction offers a better learning experience for a variety of reasons: Students can learn from each other, including taking facial and social cues from each other about what they understand and what they don’t. Teachers can more easily give and take those cues, too. Teachers can adapt on the fly, meet individually with students or meet with small groups much more fluidly. They can use physical objects to teach -- and in some classes, that’s central to the entire learning process.
There are other reasons, too -- the social environment that most kids learn from, the ability to compromise and work together, and so forth. Our guess is we’ll all be learning a lot more about the pluses and minuses in the next year.
We should note that there are some true advantages to online education, and some students will do better that way. As an education town, we ought to recognize that and learn to take advantage of it. Similarly, we suspect lots of local employers and employees are learning right now that working from home has some advantages for everyone.
But students and their parents still strongly prefer in-person school. College students want to go to college. That much is pretty clear. And thank goodness for that.