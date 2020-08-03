In many ways, 2020 represents some kind of apocalyptic disaster. There’s a deadly viral pandemic, racial strife, an economic collapse, murder hornets, and alligators in Wildcat Creek. And we haven’t even gotten through the primary portion of a presidential election, which will no doubt deepen the partisan divide we’ve been living for 20 years or so. We also evidently have decided to reopen the divisive debate over the Manhattan High mascot, despite all the work to reach an agreement only a few years ago.
But that’s not the full story, thank goodness. There’s also SpaceX. And there are local heroes, including scientists, cops, firefighters, and many others.
First, the local heroes. Too much to describe in detail here, but it’s worth your time to read the special section included in Sunday’s Mercury. That’s where we showcased the stories of people who have stepped up in a time of global crisis to help out, right here at home. It’s easy to forget that people -- our friends and neighbors -- go to work each day, stepping into the breach, to help all of us. And of course it’s not just now. That’s true every day, always.
Second, SpaceX. Two American astronauts splashed into the Gulf of Mexico in a capsule, successfully ending the first manned flight into orbit by a private company. That company is SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk, the entrepreneur who also started Tesla, the electric car company.
The company built and operated the capsule and had a contract with NASA. It’s the first step toward privatized space travel, whether for scientific or corporate research, sightseeing or to work on satellites. “Thanks for flying SpaceX,” said the engineer communicating with the astronauts, after they splashed down. That’s a sentence that has a certain resonance, isn’t it?
The splashdown was the first water landing since 1975, during the Apollo moon missions.
One of the astronauts, Douglas Hurley, thanked the the employees of NASA and SpaceX who helped make the mission a success.
“You should take a moment to just cherish this day, especially given all the things that have happened this year,” he said.
He’s certainly right about that. Science and engineering are often the best ways to restore your faith in the future. Discoveries continue to help battle a wide variety of diseases, even as the world fixates on finding a vaccine for this one particular virus. No doubt that discovery will also come along soon, which will be its own form of moonshot -- or, perhaps we should say, splashdown.
Yes, it’s been a helluva year, and aspects of it will surely get worse. But good things keep happening, too. Try to keep that in mind.