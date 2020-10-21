It’s easy to think we’re out of the wood on the coronavirus.
We’re not.
Virus numbers in these parts have trended down since we got past the surge when college kids came back to town. The virus went raging through the fraternities, sororities, the football team, the bars, and then into nursing homes. Now the new cases have slowed to a trickle, and the percent of tests that are positive is down into single digits.
Meanwhile, restrictions have eased, and in some ways life has returned to normal. Football is going on, and restaurants are open, and people are back at work. It’s heartening to see that nearly everybody wears a mask in those various environments.
But, as you’ve felt the last few days, the weather is changing, and activity is going to shift indoors. If you go to a restaurant, you’re going to sit inside. And, while you wear a mask from the door to your table, you take it off to sip your water, as if there’s a magic bubble surrounding you, preventing viral droplets from penetrating your airspace.
Here’s some news: There’s no bubble.
Football games will give way to basketball, and wrestling, and swim meets. Indoors. Kids are going back to public schools. Indoors.
Unless the government cracks down with more restrictions to limit those interactions, there will simply be more virus transmission.
The reality, as made clear in a story published in Wednesday’s Mercury, is that virus numbers across the country are higher than they’ve ever been. They’re higher than they were in March and April, when everyone was locked in at home, wiping down their grocery bags and sweating the availability of toilet paper.
Now we’re all tired of this stuff, ready for it to end, ready for life to return to normal.
If we’re fortunate, there will be a vaccine sometime late this year or early next year, and perhaps it will become widely available in the spring or summer. That’s what we’ll hope for.
But that still leaves six months of cold weather to get through, with a deadly virus that’s highly communicable.
What are we saying?
We’re saying that you’d better remain vigilant. Wear the mask. Avoid people. Wash your hands, don’t touch your face, and all that. You don’t want to be, as they once said about Vietnam, the last to die.