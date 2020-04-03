The Manhattan city government is struggling with how to allow for the public to participate in decision-making during the coronavirus crisis.
We’re struggling, too.
The right thing to do, from a public health standpoint, is to eliminate in-person meetings. That’s what the city has done. Same for the local school board. The county commission is still meeting in person, due in part to the nature of the job for that board. They’re as much administrators as they are policy-makers.
In any case, public meetings normally allow for citizens to speak on issues that the city is considering -- or on whatever issue citizens want to bring up. In approving revised procedures this week, city commissioners split over how to handle open public comment.
It is, of course, unmanageable to allow anyone to comment at any time about anything. There have always been some limits for in-person meetings.
But with virtual meetings -- held through a software platform that allows people to communicate simultaneously -- the limits get even harder. And while it’s nice to think that commissioners or city officials would read comments sent in electronically by citizens, that’s not ultimately a sustainable model.
It’s not that we suspect the current commissioners of ill intent. But ultimately, allowing city administrators or elected officials to serve as a filter for those comments is not acceptable. That’s because those people could be tempted to edit, change or delete those comments in order to serve their own political interests.
Comments have to be unfiltered. That, of course, is also dicey in virtual meetings. Wonder why? Just check Facebook. People are willing to say mean, accustory and false things constantly. Sure, they could also say those things in person at real meetings -- but they tend not to because people tend to moderate their comments when they have to look real people in the eyes.
Presumably these issues will fade when the coronavirus crisis passes. But this appears to be an issue that will last for months, and of course we assume that virtual meetings might endure in some form beyond this crisis.
We’re still looking for a solution that balances the interests better. We’re not there yet.
Note: We need to correct an error from an editorial earlier this week. "Give me liberty or give me death!" is a quote from Patrick Henry, not Thomas Paine. Our apologies.