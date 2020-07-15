City Commissioner Wynn Butler has it exactly right: This is not the time to back away from efforts to create jobs in the Manhattan area.
City commissioners this week signaled their support for asking voters in November to essentially extend an existing sales tax. The money generated by that tax would be used to support economic development -- job creation -- plus the reduction of city debt and the cost of public infrastructure projects.
Commissioners Butler and Mark Hatesohl favored putting the tax on the ballot. Commissioner Linda Morse did so tepidly; Commissioner Aaron Estabrook held out for some sort of workforce housing initiative, and Mayor Usha Reddi was against it, saying this is not the time to ask for a tax.
We can certainly understand the mayor’s point, given the tremendous economic hardships imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, but Mr. Butler has an excellent response: The tax does not take effect until 2023, and, more to the point, can help the city recover economically.
"If we don't get this tax in place, we're just going to prolong the agony," he said.
It’s worth noting that the tax is already in place. It happens to be a Riley County tax, rather than a Manhattan city government tax, so there would be some differences: It would be in effect in the portion of the city that lies in Pottawatomie County, including Wal-Mart and other big-box stores on that side of the line. Therefore it would generate quite a bit more money than the existing tax. But for most consumers, it won’t make much difference.
If we had our druthers, we’d dedicate more of the tax proceeds to economic development, rather than debt or infrastructure. Those latter two categories are basically run-of-the-mill functions of city government, and using the sales tax money is just a shell game to reduce the reliance on property tax. But we recognize that such an approach is more politically palatable than making it entirely an economic development effort, and so that’s why the community has gone that direction over several years.
We’ll withhold final judgment on whatever proposal the city comes up with until it’s fully formed.
But the key general point is that we in our region are heavily reliant on K-State and Fort Riley. All you have to do is remember back to the mid-1990s, when the Army chopped Fort Riley in half, and all you have to think about is the past few months, when our little college town has had to operate without a college. Businesses close, and jobs dry up, and the whole thing grinds to a halt.
We need more private employment in our area, and having money in the bank to lure employers here or to help existing ones expand is essential.
It makes sense to us to get serious about a proposal, and get it on the ballot.