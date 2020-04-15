We can’t really blame the Manhattan city government for shutting down pools and recreation programs for the summer.
Even if government restrictions ease in the next couple of months, there are millions of reasons why those programs probably need to close.
Millions? Yes. The city government expects local sales tax revenues to drop by $3 million to $8 million due to the coronavirus pandemic. As you know quite well, businesses all around town are closed, and so sales tax is simply evaporating.
While we would love to be able to swim at the pool and watch kids play Cookie League baseball this summer, those simply aren’t the top priorities right now.
The economic effect of this pandemic is liable to be bigger in our area than elsewhere, for one simple reason: This is a college town, and there’s no college. Will there be college next fall? Well, it’s still possible, but we have to assume it’s unlikely. How on earth are they going to fill the dorms with kids if there’s a deadly virus on the loose? Who’s going to want to be responsible for illness and death?
And if there’s no college, there’s no college football, and there’s no student entertainment district, and so on.
So cutting recreation programs for the summer is reasonable planning.
It’s going to be uncomfortable in mid-July, when we’d like to be able to swim at City Pool. But to be able to operate the pool requires lots of lifeguards, and the city can neither conduct training now nor guarantee when that training could happen.
Furthermore, there’s still the question of whether you want a bunch of kids running around at Baker Field in Cookie League, coughing on each other in the dugout.
We’re going to miss swimming, and baseball, and slow-pitch softball, and lots of other things this summer. We’ll probably get mad about it and grumble at some point.
But right now, we can’t blame city leaders for that decision at all. There are probably more painful ones coming.