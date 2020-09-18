The pandemic is forcing lots of people and institutions into impossible choices.
Witness the Manhattan-Ogden school district, which essentially has to walk a line between pleasing teachers and pleasing parents. The district wants to do both, of course, and usually can. But throw a viral pandemic in the mix, and push comes to shove. The issue flared up again at the school board meeting this week.
As you probably know, public school kids here are in class twice a week, and learning remotely (at home, in front of a computer screen) three days a week.Teachers are in the school building four days a week -- they teach half their students in-person on Monday and Tuesday, and the other half Thursday and Friday. Nobody is in the building on Wednesday; that’s the day for extra cleaning.
This is referred to as the “hybrid” model, since it’s half in-person and half online. Board members voted 6-1 Wednesday to keep it that way until at least Oct. 22.
The problem is that a lot of parents don’t like it. They want the district to move to all in-person classes; they dislike the online component, saying that their kids aren’t learning as well. Plus, of course, parents have to deal with kids being home while they’re at work, or they have to deal with trying to help teach their own kids even though they’re not trained teachers.
Teachers, meanwhile, don’t like having to pull double-duty of teaching online and in-person, and many don’t want to go back to fully in-person school. That increases their risk of exposure to the virus. It’s also worth saying that full in-person school ramps up the risk of an outbreak for the entire community; if anything, the statistics over the past month would dictate going all online.
Anyway, push came to shove over the issue of the district allowing the children of teachers to go to in-person class four days a week, rather than two. To many parents, that looks like special privilege, and seems fundamentally unfair if in-person learning is superior to online.
But this is the moment of impossible choices. District administrators say if they don’t allow for that employee benefit, some teachers would just quit their jobs. The teachers’ union rep who spoke at the meeting said lots of teachers would also quit if they were forced back into the building full-time at this point. Faced with that prospect, the district stuck with the hybrid plan and kept the perk for teachers’ kids. Without those, they reasoned, it doesn’t matter what model we choose because we wouldn’t have the workforce to implement it.
We’re not sure the threat that teachers would ditch en-masse is entirely real, but we can also understand their position. We can understand everybody’s position. That’s why these are impossible choices.
Our society is set up on the expectation that kids will go to school, and until we get to a point where that can happen with minimal risk, nobody is really going to be happy.