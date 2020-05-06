Kansas gets a bad rap from time to time. A 73-year-old farmer -- a K-Stater, appropriately -- has changed all that.
In probably the best gesture for Kansas’ image since Dwight Eisenhower led D-Day, Dennis Ruhnke sent a single medical-grade mask to New York. He had five, he said in a handwritten letter to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and he could spare one. This despite the fact that his wife has only one lung and diabetes. He knew New York was in crisis, as the coronavirus ravaged the city’s hospitals, and he asked Gov. Cuomo to pass the mask along to somebody who needed it more.
Gov. Cuomo read the letter aloud on national television, emotionally calling the donation “humanity at its best.”
He’s right.
That’s what it means to be a Kansan. And that’s what it means to be a K-Stater, too, as Gov. Laura Kelly pointed out Tuesday. The governor and K-State president Richard Myers conferred a bachelor’s degree on Mr. Ruhnke, judging that although he left the university just shy of the credits needed to graduate in 1971, he had met the requirements for a degree. Mr. Runke accepted the degree in a K-State shirt, overalls, and a mask.
Mr. Ruhnke gave people a chance to “celebrate what it means to be a Wildcat, and in doing so, what it means to be a Kansan,” Gov. Kelly said.
In his time at K-State, Gov. Kelly said, he absorbed the values that really define Kansans. “It’s having each other’s backs, it’s choosing to take risks, recovering from defeat and winning with humility. It’s about embracing challenges together. It’s about family.”
For his part, Mr. Ruhnke just advised anyone to do what he did: Pay it forward.
The governor called it “the Wildcat Way,” and that’s certainly appropriate.
It’s what Kansas is really about. And now, because of one man’s act of kindness, the rest of the world knows a little bit more about it, too.