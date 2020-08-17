I had reasons to visit Rochester, Minnesota, last week. That’s a company town, and the company there is the Mayo Clinic.
You probably know that the Mayo is one of the pre-eminent medical outfits in the country. We were in the neighborhood anyway, since we had just taken a family vacation to a lake in north-central Minnesota, and a family member had an appointment for some tests. No emergency, but thanks for asking.
Anyway, here’s my point: Everybody there was wearing a mask. Everybody. All the time.
Even walking down the sidewalk, outside, with a little breeze blowing, everybody had on a mask. Waiters. Hotel clerks. Merchants. Shoppers. Construction workers. And of course everybody everywhere wearing scrubs, coming from or going to their shift in the medical center.
Can’t say anything about bars, since I didn’t go near one, but somehow I imagine people kept their distance from each other there. The rules are that you have to wear a mask unless you’re sitting and six feet away from anyone else in a bar. Minnesotans are generally rule-followers, in my experience.
Here’s the thing: If the lifeblood of your community is taking care of other people’s health, guess what? Everybody wears the dadgum masks.
I don’t know anything about the internal debates in Rochester at the time they enacted the mask requirement, which incidentally was July 6, almost exactly the same time Manhattan city commissioners approved the requirement here. I read some stories in the local paper about it, and it’s clear there was some debate about enforcement. But voices from the Mayo Clinic were strongly supporting a mask mandate, and “Med City,” as Rochester is called, went along. Based on a few days’ observation, I can say that compliance is pretty much universal.
Compliance with the rules is also generally pretty good around here, I would say. But what we have here is a college town, and college kids are going to do dumb stuff like we saw in photos in the Mercury over the weekend. They were jammed into Aggieville bars, no masks, quite possibly infecting the bejeebers out of each other.
Our economy depends on those 18-to-22-year-olds, and the television shows -- formerly referred to quaintly as “intercollegiate sports” -- that a select few of them engage in. Our economy does not depend on keeping people healthy, as does Rochester’s. Our economy is not really linked strongly to science, and the rational pursuit of healthy outcomes.
Does that mean we are worse people, or our community is fundamentally flawed? No. All things considered, I much prefer Manhattan anyway.
But I do think the debate over masks has gotten pretty ridiculous. Just wear the things. If you have any doubt about the wisdom, just remember that in a town where health is the whole point, everybody has one on.