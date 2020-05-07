We continue to applaud Mayor Usha Reddi’s leadership at an important time in Manhattan, but we’ll beg to differ on her idea of requiring everyone to wear masks.
Mayor Reddi floated the idea this week at a City Commission meeting, generating enough interest to put it on an agenda for formal consideration soon. But there didn’t seem to be any other votes lined up to actually make it happen.
That’s good. Requiring masks by law strikes us as governmental overreach, impractical, and probably impossible to enforce. It might actually backfire, too.
If masks were required, who would provide them? Would the government buy them and distribute them? Or would citizens be required to fork over their own money? Would a bandana count? A Kleenex? Or would it have to be an N-95 mask? Would the police arrest people without a mask? Is that what we want police to do?
We would assume any ordinance would apply to indoor spaces, not outdoors, and probably only when the indoor space included a certain number of people. Would the cops have to count heads? If the rule didn’t apply outdoors, wouldn’t the risk of transmission be greater at the K-State football stadium than it would be at, say, Dillons during a slow time?
And then there’s the possible reaction. It’s worth noting that in Stillwater -- another Big 12 college town -- they had to walk back their mask ordinance when employees at stores and restaurants reported being threatened by people who refused to wear them.
The reality is that requiring masks is likely to make some people angry, as an intrusion into their daily lives -- in fact, right in their faces. Some people who are willing to stay home and stay away from people might just blow their tops over a mask law, deciding to ditch every precaution as some sort of wrongheaded act of civil disobedience. Stillwater appears to be proof of that.
The government ought to strongly encourage wearing masks. It appears that they can reduce the transmission of the virus, and we encourage them, too.
But requiring by law?
That’s just a step too far.