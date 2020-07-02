We’re not very enthusiastic about the government limiting photographers’ freedoms. We’d prefer that the Riley County Commission ditch the restrictions it discussed Thursday.
The county government came up with the idea of the rules in response to a couple of freelance photographers’ conduct at a meeting earlier in the week. Those photographers moved about the commission chambers, shooting photos, including from behind commissioners’ seats. That did not sit well with the commissioners. One of them, Ron Wells, said it was distracting to him to have a photographer “just jumping around back behind me and stuff.”
The rule is that photographers have to stay in their seats. “I don’t think they should just get to roam around.”
That is understandable. Government meetings ought to have some decorum, and commissioners are within their rights to insist on some sort of order.
The rationale of requiring photographers to stay in their seats was supposedly to help preserve the physical distance recommended to prevent the spread of coronavirus. That, also, is a decent idea, although we suspect the real motivation for county officials is to keep photographers from becoming disruptive.
The photographers in question were freelancers, not employed by The Manhattan Mercury for this assignment. They were there, in fact, to take pictures to be used by a political candidate running for office against one of the incumbent commissioners.
That, of course, means they weren’t really acting as journalists; they were essentially paid-for political agents. And that makes the situation messier. We’re less enthused about protecting freedom of movement for political purposes, but on the other hand commissioners’ motives in restricting those photographers can be reasonably criticized as basically self-preservation.
For what it’s worth, Mercury employees are instructed to not disrupt meetings or events that they cover.
The cleaner solution here is to do nothing. Commissioners could drop the whole issue on Monday, when they officially vote on the concept.
If commissioners really feel something needs to be done, perhaps some sort of statement of principle would be acceptable, something about maintaining decorum during a meeting, while balancing the public’s right to know about its government. That gives latitude for commissioners to keep meetings in order; that latitude could be abused. But at least that’s better than a hard-and-fast rule that photographers have to stay in their seats. Journalists need freedom to move, in the event that doing their jobs depends on it.
Keep in mind that the First Amendment sets a pretty clear tone: The government “shall make no law” restricting freedom of the press. Let’s start with that.