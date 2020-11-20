The Manhattan school district is going through the tortured process of redrawing the attendance boundaries for its elementary schools. There’s almost no way to do this in a way that keeps everyone happy, because somebody is going to get shifted from a school they like into a school they think they won’t like.
The reality in Manhattan is that our public school system is very good. Whether your kid goes to Amanda Arnold or Woodrow Wilson or Lee, you can count on a good education and a good experience. That won’t be universally true, but that is more a function of unique individual circumstances than problems with the schools themselves.
Having said that, we think there’s an important principle for the school district to prioritize: Let’s make sure kids are assigned to the schools geographically closest to where they live.
Some of the plans being discussed would send kids to schools further away from their homes, so as to achieve other goals. Those goals are understandable, including keeping the number of students relatively manageable in each building. Others are logical but not particularly appealing, such as angling for more federal money by sending kids to schools that automatically qualify for that sort of help.
Federal money is better than no federal money, no doubt about that. Truth is, we don’t know how much money is at stake in these decisions, and if the school district wants to use this as a decision point, we need to know that. But, as a matter of principle, it’s not terribly appealing to tell families that they have to send their kids to schools further away so that the school district can build its bank account. Sounds like a ransom.
We do have a word of perspective for parents of kids who get switched around: Don’t sweat the middle school assignment. The middle schools are essentially mirrors of each other.
Middle school designations follow the elementary school assignments. So, for instance, if a family gets switched from Marlatt to Lee, that means the middle school designation switches from Anthony to Eisenhower. While those middle schools are rivals on the field and the courts in sports, they both provide excellent education, with strong and diverse student bodies, good teachers, coaches and administrators. All those kids end up at Manhattan High, and whatever distinctions there were disappear pretty quickly anyway.
But at the elementary level, it’s clearly better for kids to stay as close to home as they can. Being able to walk to school, and being able to connect with other neighborhood kids and families at the same school, is important.
We understand the need for tradeoffs. It’s not a perfect process; never has been and never will be. Tensions will no doubt rise as the process goes along. But if the school district and the school board keep these priorities in mind and don’t get sidetracked into other issues, it will be a lot more palatable in the end.