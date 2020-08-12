One benefit to the fact that many counties ignored Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order on masks is that it has shown masks are effective in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
The state’s 15 counties with mandatory mask orders — including Wyandotte and Johnson counties in the Kansas City area — have seen a greater decline in coronavirus cases than the remaining 90 counties that don’t mandate them.
Since July 12, not long after counties were given the option of accepting or rejecting Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask mandate, those with mask orders have seen cases decline from about 26 to 16 per 100,000 population. Those counties account for about two-thirds of the state's population.
Cases in counties with no mask mandate have stayed relatively flat. Sure, those 90 counties have fewer overall cases, but it's the downward trend — a movement in the right direction — that we're looking for.
Most readers are probably aware that Riley County is not among those with a mask requirement, but there is one for the city of Manhattan, and new daily cases have been in the single digits here since mid July.
Kansas is nearing 32,000 cases and almost 400 deaths, but reports of new cases have dropped considerably in recent days.
Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman said virtually all of the decline comes from counties that required wearing masks.
According to the Kansas City Star, the office of Kansas Senate Majority Leader Jim Denning, a Republican from Overland Park, has been tracking mask mandates and is seeing the same positive case trend in mask-mandated counties.
“We have focused our monitoring on the 10 most populated counties and the three ‘hot’ counties out west — Ford, Finney, and Seward,” Denning told The Star. “Of those counties, we are seeing similar patterns Dr. Norman mentioned and reported on. Mask wearing is very effective in slowing down the virus spread."