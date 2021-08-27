Most fans at Bill Snyder Family Stadium this sduring football games.
K-State officials tried offering beer sales in general admission are sas for the first time last season, but this year they’ve decided to return to the previous policy, in which alcohol sales are limited to certain areas. Those include the club seats, beer gardens and the new Shamrock Zone (named for Shamrock Trading Corporation, which is run by donors Bill Ryan and Martin Ryan).
Athletics director Gene Taylor said last week that the athletics department surveyed fans and gave them a choice: They could have alcohol sales with no re-entry after exiting, or no alcohol sales with re-entry. Taylor said he was surprised to find that that 60% of fans favored the latter option.
“This is what a majority of our fans indicated they wanted,” Taylor said at Big 12 media days. “I was a little surprised. I kind of expected it to go the other way. But we are going to have a great area set up with that new beer garden.”
Last season, officials limited the number of fans at games because of COVID-19. They also didn’t allow tailgating and didn’t allow re-entry, which must be part of the reason beer sales made sense. We’re sure there were financial reasons for that decision, too.
It doesn’t seem fair that fans in the more expensive areas can still buy booze when everyone else can’t.
We’re all adults, right? Well, technically.
We’ve said before in this space that it’s important K-State games remain a wholesome, family-friendly environment. So we support policies that help to maintain that. We see that there could be problems with alcohol in general admissions areas — specifically in the crowded student section, where those who are underage mix with those over 21.
Ultimately the important thing is that everyone is able to have a safe, fun time on game days. With or without booze, we’re excited for the coming season.