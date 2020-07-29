Welcome to Bomont, Oklahoma.
As you might recall, that’s the fictional small town where Ren McCormack, played by Kevin Bacon, has to move as a rebellious teenager in the movie “Footloose.” The town banned dancing and rock music at the urging of the town minister, Reverend Shaw.
Riley County’s newest health order, which goes into effect Thursday, nods to the Rev: Dancing is now forbidden.
Well, OK, it doesn’t go quite that far. The rule is that people at bars have to stay at their tables -- they can’t belly-up to the bar, and they can’t go out on the dance floor. People could, in fact, dance, if they can do so sitting down by their tables. (Come to think of it, maybe that’s better for some of us, anyway.)
The order will effectively reduce capacity at bars, even though it doesn’t officially say so. If people can’t stand at the bar, that means there will be far fewer people there.
It’s easy to poke fun -- and we’re glad to oblige -- at the no-dance rule. Will the dance cops be patrolling, using a tape measure to determine if anyone’s hips are moving more than two inches in either direction? And so on. Yuk yuk yuk.
Our only serious critique of the rule is that it just seems contrived. While we would all like life to be as normal as possible, let’s face it: It’s not a good time for bars. Bars will be a fun place to be again, once there’s a vaccine. Until that time, the notion of gathering people together in a confined space to voluntarily diminish their inhibitions seems like a bad idea.
Once again, we’re very sympathetic to bar owners and the people they employ. They operate legitimate businesses that attempt to meet their customers’ demand for a legal product. We’re not saying they’ve done anything wrong. But as a society, we have to face up to the notion that they’re not suited to this moment in history.
In Manhattan, college students are no doubt about to start filtering into town. August leases start this weekend, so all those moving trucks you’re about to see are from kids moving back for the fall.
If we don’t get on top of the virus transmission trends right now -- immediately -- then there’s going to be a huge surge once the university kicks into gear. Or, to put it another way, if the rates don’t slow, the university won’t really get a chance to kick into gear.
Perhaps the rule about dancing will trim the numbers enough to make a difference. If so, we’ll tip our cap to the authorities, who are no doubt trying their best to balance priorities.
But at the moment, it all looks like a made-up mishmash of rules that probably aren’t going to have enough of an effect to keep us out of trouble.
What can you do? Same as always: Stay away from people, wash your hands, wear a mask. And, despite what Ren McCormack might say, don’t try to go dancing.