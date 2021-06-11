Get your forks ready: Today is the beginning of Manhattan’s first-ever Restaurant Week, and we think it sounds pretty neat.
Now through June 20, patrons pay $5 for a “passport” and then present it at one of the participating restaurants to get access to certain specials. For each stamp on the passport, patrons are entered for prizes.
The money goes to Konza United Way, which raises funds for area nonprofit organizations. Donations to United Way support community initiatives intended to improve education, financial literacy and health.
The event is also a chance to help local restaurants, many of which have struggled through the course of the pandemic. Those businesses donated to participate in Restaurant Week, and they’re giving a portion of the proceeds to United Way.
And let’s not forget that it’s fun to participate. Customers have a reason to go out to eat, to try new places and new dishes. Those who don’t want to eat in a restaurant also can participate; delivery service EatStreet is donating $1 per order for participating restaurants.
So essentially, Restaurant Week is a win-win-win: Nonprofits benefit. Restaurants benefit. Diners benefit.
For more information, go to konzaunitedway.org/restaurantweek. You can buy a passport online at that site or in person at either the Konza United Way Office, 555 Poyntz Ave., Suite 269, or the chamber of Commerce, 501 Poyntz Ave.
Many cities have similar restaurant weeks. Starting such an event here is an excellent way to showcase the many local restaurants we have. Let’s help it be a great success.
These are the participating restaurants: AJ’s NY Pizzeria, Bluestem Bistro, Bourbon and Baker, Coco Bolo’s, Cox Brothers BBQ, Guilty Biscuit, Old Chicago, LABCo Market and Restaurant, Pizza Ranch, Powercat Sports Grill, Rocking K’s, Tallgrass Taphouse, Wine Dive, Houlihan’s, Kite’s Bar and Grill, Liquid Art Winery, Nico’s Little Italy, Manhattan Brewing Company, Moe’s Original BBQ, Mr. K’s.