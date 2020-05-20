Johnny Kaw, according to the local legend, is a public-spirited sort of guy. He lopped the funnels off of tornadoes, and he wrung out the clouds to snap droughts. That was on top of creating the Kansas River with his scythe. These things would have taken sacrifice and effort, primarily to benefit others.
So let’s put a mask on him. It feels right.
The idea surfaced at a Manhattan City Commission meeting Tuesday in the context of a discussion about masks. Mayor Usha Reddi had pushed the concept of a local ordinance requiring people to wear masks in public, but commissioners squelched that before it went anywhere. That’s good.
But voluntarily wearing masks is still a very good idea, and commissioners discussed various ways to promote it. That’s where Commissioner Wynn Butler, who has played a central role in the effort to fix up the area around the Johnny Kaw statue in City Park, brought up the notion of putting a mask on the big fella at the corner of 11th and Poyntz.
Turns out a local resident, Emily Oertling came up with the idea and made a mask for Johnny. The private fundraising group, Friends of Johnny Kaw, paid her $40 for it, and local officials talked about putting it on the statue as a way of showing support during the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioner Butler said some people were against the idea because the discussion of it has become polarized.
We’re not sure how broad the polarization is, but if the hesitation was about the proposed local ordinance requiring masks, that is now off the table. So it’s out of the realm of local politics. If, on the other hand, the polarization is because some people are against wearing masks, well, that’s just not the way Johnny would think.
Johnny would be in favor of helping others. Wearing a mask is not about fear, or paranoia, or gullibility. It’s not even about self-preservation. It’s about preventing the spread of the virus to another person. It’s about looking out for fellow citizens. It’s not about yourself. It’s about your friends and neighbors and your community.
How do we know what Johnny would be thinking? Well, keep in mind that the legend of Johnny Kaw was invented right here, in the pages of the Manhattan Mercury, in 1955. That’s when George Filinger, a professor of horticulture at K-State, wrote the story as part of the Manhattan’s centennial.
So we’re going to assert privilege here and tell you exactly what our civic hero would want.
He’d want a mask. Let’s give him one.