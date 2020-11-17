Several months ago, when mask requirements were being debated here, we said in this space that government requirements were not ideal. Better for the government to strongly encourage mask use than to order it, and for leaders to set an example rather than issuing mandates.
We still feel that way. But we also know that, as a practical matter, we are in the worst phase of the pandemic yet. Coronavirus case numbers have hit all-time highs here in recent days, hospitalizations are spiking, and death numbers are climbing more quickly. It is, as Ascension Via Christi hospital president Bob Copple told The Mercury in a story published Sunday, “a bad path.”
Hospital CEOs in Pottawatomie County earlier this week pleaded with the county commission to enact a mask requirement, and Copple wrote to Riley County commissioners asking the same thing. A doctors’ committee is begging for help, noting that hospitals around the region are slammed. The K-State football team may have to postpone a game this weekend because they’re running short of players, and the marching band is kaput for the year because of virus cases.
It’s not just a bad path. It’s a bad path and we’re picking up speed, and the brakes on our mountain bike are iffy.
The current rules statewide allow counties to decide; in Manhattan, the city government put in a mask requirement but the areas outside the city limits isn’t included. Rural Riley County and most of Pottawatomie County are not densely populated, so the risk of virus transmission is relatively low.
Still, it’s clear that masks work to reduce the spread of the virus, and it’s reasonably clear from published reports that mask mandates work to increase mask usage. It stands to reason.
So: The principle or the practical thing?
We’re going to swallow hard and say this is the moment to do the practical thing. The lives a mask requirement save might be your loved ones’.
There’s plenty of precedent for the government to act to protect the common good. The government has banned smoking in many places, not really to protect the health of the smoker but rather to protect the health of the people around the smoker. Certainly that limits the rights of the smoker, but we’ve generally accepted that tradeoff as a society.
The smoking rules are in place for good; a mask requirement is not necessary once the crisis has passed.
Nemaha, Marshall and Brown counties have recently enacted mask ordinances, as have Garden City and Dodge City.
Now’s the time.
Let’s put mask requirements in place around the region.