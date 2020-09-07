It’s game week for K-State football, which we thought was an impossibility a few weeks ago.
It’ll be a season like no other, with the coronavirus pandemic changing nearly everything about the game-day experience. Crowds will be one-fourth their normal size, at most, and tailgating won’t be allowed. This week’s game, against Arkansas State, is the only non-conference game of the year. After a week off, the Wildcats will play at Oklahoma, wasting no time getting to the meat of the conference battle.
We don’t need to get much into the football itself -- there’s a sports section of this newspaper that does a fantastic job of that. But the reason to touch on the subject here is that the football program is an enormous economic engine for the Manhattan area, bringing tens of thousands of visitors here every year, and pumping tens of millions of dollars of television contract money into the K-State athletics department budget. That means new buildings, and high-dollar coaches who buy houses, and so on. It’s a big deal.
The notion that the season will happen at all seemed highly unlikely early last month, when the Big 10 and Pac-12 conferences called off their seasons. They said their medical experts told them they couldn’t conduct football safely, which, of course, makes complete sense. The Big 12 went ahead, saying its own medical experts had an opposing view. Evidently the key difference is about whether college athletes who get the virus -- and let’s be serious, they’re going to get it, in a full-on contact sport -- will be at risk for longer-term cardiovascular damage.
We’ll take a pass on that debate right now. We figure K-State can configure the stadium experience in a way that will be reasonably safe for most attendees, provided that they follow the rules. Expanding the availability of alcohol this year strikes us as a move in the wrong direction, since it tends to make people less mindful of rules. We would encourage all of you to be as vigilant as possible in the stadium, if you’re one of the 12,500 who get in.
Having a football season is, of course, a welcome nod to a seasonal ritual. It makes the world seem a little more normal at a very abnormal time.
We hope it lasts. We look forward to discussions around the office and around the community about who’s up and who’s down, the nitty-gritty of coaching decisions, and whether the ‘Cats stand a chance in Norman. All of that stuff.
But we are also well aware that there are more important things going on. All of the football ritual can -- and should -- disappear if it becomes evident that it is driving infections upward. As we all learned last week with the community’s sixth death from the pandemic, this is not just about college kids losing their tastebuds for a few days.
It’s game week. Let’s enjoy that. Let’s do our best to have another one, and then another one after that. If we make it all the way through November like that, we can consider it an undefeated season, no matter the outcome on the field.