Parking has long been an issue at Manhattan High School, so we’re glad the Manhattan City Commission is making some exceptions in its rules to create more spaces.
Commissioners on Tuesday voted to unanimously voted to reduce landscaping requirements and setbacks for the high school’s parking lot construction plan. (See our story, Page A1.)
It’s telling that the commission unanimously supported this measure, and that at the July meeting where the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board considered the proposal, there were no public comments. The board also approved the changes unanimously.
Essentially, the project calls for extending the southern parking lot (along Oak Street) at the high school further to the west. Officials requested the reduction of the parking lot setback, the elimination of the landscape screening requirement and the elimination of the requirement of landscape islands.
All those requirements exist in city code for a reason; we have decided we want our city to be attractive. Having plants and landscape islands contributes to that.
However, Manhattan High is big and getting bigger, both in square footage and population. Several phases of construction have expanded the school’s footprint in recent years, and the ninth-graders will be migrating over from the East Campus, which won’t be used as a school.
The result is MHS needs parking. Commissioner Linda Morse was right when she said said the high school requires a lot of parking, and is should be done as efficiently as possible.
The planning board and city staffers have given careful consideration to this measure. We’re glad the commission is pushing it through.