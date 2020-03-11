The stock market on Tuesday gyrated in an attempt to rally from its recent slide. The market — driven as always by psychology and expectations — is seriously spooked by the potential economic effects of a global coronavirus pandemic. It will almost certainly continue to whipsaw in coming weeks.
President Trump’s attempt to boost confidence through a payroll tax cut proposal is a hopeful sign not only that there will be some sort of economic stimulus coming from Washington, but that the president is taking the problem seriously.
That’s good. We’re encouraged.
President Trump himself has given investors — and the public at large — plenty to worry about. Regardless of whether you support his politics or not, everyone can agree that he has only a casual relationship with the truth. He says whatever he needs to say to get what he wants.
That works well in dealmaking, where you can bluff your adversary into giving up. It can even work reasonably well in politics, as evidenced by his election. But in a substantial public health crisis, you have to tell the truth. People have to know that you’re serious and forthright.
Until Tuesday, he spent most of his time trying to play down the significance of the coronavirus. He said things that were patently false, including that some sort of vaccine would be available soon. Experts say there’s zero chance it will be available inside of a year, if then.
While those things were intended to make himself look better, and to reassure the public that the problem was not that bad, the reality is reflected in the stock market. Serious people could tell that President Trump was not serious. He was just saying whatever, and not really doing anything. Now it’s not just optics and polls. Now it’s money on the line, and investors got spooked.
Tuesday’s steps were hopeful. There’s no question the virus is going to spread. The question is whether we can limit it, and limit its damage. That’s going to take real work.
Here’s hoping our president is up to the task.