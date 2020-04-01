The numbers are starting to ramp up quickly in Kansas: 428 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, up 60 from the previous day. That increase included two additional cases in the Manhattan area.
There will be many more.
But before the biggest waves hit the medical profession here, we need to take a moment to thank those people for what they’ve done, and what they are likely to face. We also need to emphasize, once again, the best way to help them.
Locally, our gratitude starts with the respiratory therapists, the nurses, the doctors, and up the line to hospital administrators. We were reassured to read in Sunday’s Mercury that the higher-ups at Ascension Via Christi expect to have enough beds and ventilators to handle an anticipated surge of coronavirus cases. They expect the peak to hit in late April or early May.
Their main concern: Having enough trained staff to run the ventilators and take care of the patients. They emphasize the need for citizens here to stay at home and try to slow the spread of the virus, not only to minimize the surge of patients at one time but also to prevent infecting health care workers themselves. If one respiratory therapist catches the virus at the grocery store, for instance, that knocks down the medical system’s capacity by several patients.
We’re grateful for the hard work by those administrators to plan and make arrangements for the staff to move from state to state to handle the surge. Their work isn’t going to earn any medals, but it’s crucial planning.
Then there are the people who are actually going to put themselves in harm’s way to take care of the rest of us. They are already going to work every day, knowing that they could encounter the virus at any moment. While they aren’t being flooded yet, we all know that day’s coming. They are truly heroes.
The best way for all of the rest of us to salute them, and to help them, is simply to stay home right now.
That’s not nearly as heroic, but it’s crucial.