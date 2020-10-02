The revelation that Donald Trump has the coronavirus is a serious and consequential development. We certainly hope the president recovers quickly and without significant symptoms along the way.
Mr. Trump announced Friday morning that he and the First Lady had tested positive for the virus that has killed 207,000 Americans. His close advisor, Hope Hicks, also tested positive. Based on the timing, it appears likely that those cases are connected, but we do not know that for a fact.
The vast majority of people who contract the virus get through it with minimal symptoms. Many who have more serious cases are people with other health problems; deaths are largely among the old and the sick. Mr. Trump is 74; he appears in generally very good health.
His announcement comes as the 2020 campaign enters its final month. It means that he will have to isolate himself for an undetermined period of time, which of course will affect the campaign. We seriously doubt that the alteration of the schedule, or the news itself, will actually change any voters’ minds about who they will support in the election. America is a 50-50 country; this isn’t going to change that.
We would imagine that the revelation will alter Mr. Trump’s disdain for wearing masks, and we would imagine that the staff around him will alter their behavior as well. We certainly hope so.
Some of Mr. Trump’s political opponents will likely react with glee to the news, but we don’t see it that way. He is the President of the United States, the most powerful person in the world, and he has contracted a viral illness that has no cure. If he becomes incapacitated -- indeed, even the appearance of the possibility of incapacitation -- it is not a positive development for our country.
Sooner or later, everybody is going to contract this virus. The trick for all of us has been to try to delay that as long as possible, hopefully until after the development of a vaccine. The best way to do that is to stay away from other people. Washing hands, covering a cough, and wearing a mask also help -- the mask mostly to avoid spreading the virus to others.
Staying away from other people is not really possible for the Leader of the Free World, so the job is inherently risky. That would be true whoever was in the job.
We remain hopeful that his particular case will not really amount to anything. Certainly that’s the most likely scenario. Let’s put politics aside in this particular matter, and just hope for the best.