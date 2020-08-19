And, right on time, the virus numbers are surging.
Riley County health officials declared a coronavirus outbreak in a fraternity house and another in an area school district headquarters building, two days into the fall semester of college, and just as public schools begin to open.
Nobody can possibly be surprised. Assembling groups of humans into enclosed spaces is simply going to result in more infections. The coronavirus is transmitted principally by people breathing on each other indoors, in close proximity to each other. Thirty-two new cases were confirmed Wednesday, a major jump. Given that fall-semester rentals started on Aug. 1, Greek houses opened and the bars were jammed in Aggieville over the weekend, and college classes started Monday, this is exactly what a reasonable person would have to expect.
It’s never wise to try to predict the future, but it would be reasonable to assume that this trend will continue as long as people assemble together for awhile.
Before this moment passes, we need to tip our cap to school districts for their hard work to make in-person school a possibility. We tip our cap to coaches for preparing to let young people compete in school sports and activities. We tip our cap to athletics officials at K-State for coming up with intelligent plans to allow spectators to view football games this fall at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. All these efforts are good, and important.
We simply suspect that they will be overwhelmed by viral transmissions, and science and math.
Political decisions in favor of opening schools, having football games and allowing spectators in stadiums will probably have to give way to concerns about liability and death. That logic is what drove lockdowns in the spring -- a certain percentage of cases will actually kill people, and authorities in charge of entities like the Big 12 Conference and local school boards will simply not be willing to tolerate that risk. They weren’t in March.
That’s unfortunate, but it’s nearly impossible to argue with that logic.
At this point, it’s not terribly productive to point fingers and blame each other. You can blame the frat houses, you can blame the mask opponents, you can blame the Chinese, you can blame Donald Trump, you can blame Julie Gibbs.
The one fact that really matters is that there is a potentially deadly virus on the loose, with no vaccine, that spreads pretty easily between human beings. Large gatherings of people -- in a fraternity house, in a school, at a wedding, and probably in a football stadium -- are going to create more problems, more illness, and more death. How much of that can we tolerate, as a society?
Probably not very much. We’re about to find out.