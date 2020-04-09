Federal money has begun pouring into the Manhattan area to help deal with the economic collapse created by the coronavirus.
That’s certainly welcome, helpful and appropriate. It’s also in tune with a shift in the national mood, as the country begins to think about coming out of its forced hibernation. But local citizens should also realize that there’s a reckoning coming with that, too.
The money headed this way is part of the federal effort to goose the economy at a time when it would otherwise completely go in the ditch. The Small Business Administration is providing low-interest loans to businesses that can be entirely forgiven if the businesses preserve jobs. That’s certainly a strong incentive to keep people employed. The key date is June 30 -- if employers keep jobs in place through then, the feds won’t ask for the money back.
That provides a security blanket for local businesses until then. Likewise, local governments are getting help from the federal government in the form of grants. How the Manhattan city government will spend that money -- renting out a hotel as an isolation ward, leasing space for a drive-through test clinic, or buying test kits -- is up for discussion. You might have also read recently about non-profit health clinics like the one in Junction City getting federal grants to help deal with the virus.
This is going to cost federal taxpayers trillions, and that bill will linger for at least a generation, we would guess. Whether the response was exactly right will be debated for at least that long, but the truth is there’s not much alternative right now.
It’s appropriate for the federal government to step in as it has -- certainly the failure to adequately prepare for this pandemic has to be laid at the feet of federal officials. Again, who really deserves that blame will be the subject of debates for many years. But it’s clear that many experts saw this coming for years; President George W. Bush gets credit for prioritizing the issue after reading a book on the 1918 flu pandemic.
On the local level, the real reckoning will come around July 1, once the federal money for businesses runs out.
About that time, we should begin to have more answers, too: Will there be a vaccine on the horizon? Will there be in-person college next fall? Will there be college football?
A no on the first answer could beget no’s on the other two, and that would mean some really seriously dark times for the following six months, minimum.
All we can do at the moment is hold on, and try to weather the storm that’s headed our way -- first, the peak of the pandemic, with sickness and death -- and then the economic fallout. The first is the one that matters the most, of course. But as we think about surviving the peak and thoughts nationally begin to turn to the aftermath, we’ve got to likewise get ready for hardship.