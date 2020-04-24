When is all this enough? When can we get back to normal? When can businesses reopen?
These are the questions starting to drive people crazy around the country, including in our community. They are serious questions, and good questions.
The truth is that there’s an answer in Kansas. The answer is: The restrictions will start easing in a week. That’s when the state government’s stay-at-home orders will expire, on May 3.
That will not mean that life will entirely get back to normal. That won’t happen until there’s a vaccine, which apparently will take more than a year. People’s behavior will have to change, and we have faith that it will, since we have all learned quite a bit about hygiene and social distancing.
But pretty soon, the government is going to loosen restrictions on businesses, in a concession to the fact that restrictions are clobbering the economy. If the public health officials had their way entirely, the whole globe would remain locked down until the virus vanished. That’s not possible, and it’s not wise.
Some will see that as the triumph of politics over science, and that will be true. But all decisions are ultimately political decisions, in the sense that they involve choices about priorities. Nothing inherently wrong about that. If we all lived entirely by the dictates of science, highway speed limits would be 25 miles per hour.
Manhattan City Commissioner Mark Hatesohl gave voice to all that this past week in a rant that -- for all its goofiness -- still resonated. It would be nice to get this all over with so we could go back to some semblance of normal life, he said. He’s right, and the sooner, the better.
The tradeoff of loosening restrictions will be an increase in the transmission of the virus. That will mean more hospitalizations, and more death. It’s really just a numbers game. The increase will be tempered by a warmer climate, and by better hygiene and social-distancing habits by the public. At least we hope.
But this is not the moment to quit. It’s a week before Christmas -- it’s not time to rip open the package, just because you bought it three weeks ago.
We would encourage readers to continue to hunker down and play by the rules, even though it’s tempting now to start ignoring them. It’s possible, of course, that the governor will extend the stay-at-home orders, and that local authorities will continue with restrictions. But sooner rather than later, those will loosen. It’s just the way it has to be. The better we do at sticking to the rules now, the better the circumstances later. Because, as you probably know, the virus will kick back up again, and the weather will get colder, and we might need to hunker down again.
But the point we’re making here is pretty simple. No need for protests or screaming matches. The lockdown phase is about to end. Just hang tight.