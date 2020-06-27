In case you missed the larger picture, let’s be really clear: Manhattan in the past week became Ground Zero in America’s wrestling match with the coronavirus.
The pandemic swung hard in the direction of the college-age population, due at least partly to their habit of hanging around each other in bars. Case numbers started surging again around the country because of that factor.
In Riley County, the numbers more or less doubled, driven by an outbreak on the K-State football team and an outbreak tied to Aggieville. There’s no evidence those two are linked, other than by the fact that both essentially involved people in the college-age demographic.
Things are never as good or as bad as they might first seem. The current outbreak here hasn’t produced severe cases; at last report there were two people in the hospital with the virus. That’s well within the hospital’s capacity. And while an additional 66 cases of the virus in a week is a major jump, it still means a county of 75,000 people has had 0.2 percent of the population with confirmed cases. There’ve been three deaths.
Certainly K-State’s athletics department has put in place appropriate measures to control the spread within the football program. In the community at large, bars and some other businesses have voluntarily closed, and that might help.
The government’s response has been to limit bars to 75 percent of their capacity, and to scale back the size of large gatherings allowed. That’s fairly tepid, compared to the original lockdown that occurred in March, when there weren’t nearly as many cases.
If the local initial response drew criticism for overreaction, this phase is subject to criticism for under-reaction. We will see whether people -- acting on their own -- will be capable of governing their own behavior to limit the spread. So far the evidence is mixed -- it was good initially, but at the moment it doesn’t look very promising.
We would continue to bang the same drum we’ve been banging on this page for months: Stay away from people, wash your hands, and wear a mask in public as a means of protecting others. As we also said earlier this week, it would make good common sense to order bars to close.
We initially said that the best-case scenario during the first phase would be that we would get to the end and everybody would say: “What was the big deal? Why’d we go to all that trouble?” That’s exactly what happened.
The government loosened the restrictions on businesses, for reasons that had entirely nothing to do with science but were nonetheless reasonable. People’s livelihoods are important.
Now we’re obviously in the middle of another phase. Hopefully we won’t get to the end of this one and wonder: Why didn’t the government do more?