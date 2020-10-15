Manhattan City Commissioner Mark Hatesohl has popped off with another doozy, this time about masks.
He said earlier this week at a public meeting that he thinks the city’s mask requirement has scared people away from shopping and doing business here. He thinks that explains the decline in retail sales in Manhattan, compared to a rather surprising uptick in neighboring Junction City.
He’s right on the numbers: Sales tax collections dropped by 2.1 percent from July to September in Manhattan, while they were up 13.5 percent in Junction City, compared to the same period a year ago. Those figures represent actual retail sales made in the months of May, June and July. There’s a two-month lag between the time that a retail sale is made and the month that the sales tax revenue hits the city government’s bank account.
Part of the reason for Junction City’s increase in those months in 2020 is that the numbers in 2019 were low, according to Allen Dinkel, the city manager. That has to do with the deployment of soldiers from Fort Riley at that time.
Commissioner Hatesohl’s thinking is that Manhattan’s mask requirement has frightened people, making them think it’s not safe here. So... how exactly that would drive people to shop instead in Junction City is not clear. “Hey, honey, I need to run to the store for some light bulbs and a gallon of milk, but I really get nervous about this mask thing, so I’m running over to Walmart in JC. Back in an hour and a half.”
Makes zero sense. Also, just to be clear, many stores in Junction require masks for entry, even though there’s no government order to do so.
What we have here is Commissioner Hatesohl with a pre-determined opinion, looking for so-called “facts” to support the view he already has.
In another thread, Commissioner Hatesohl suggested that the banning of Fort Riley soldiers from Aggieville is driving them to eat and drink in Junction City rather than here. That is almost certainly true to some extent, but we doubt very seriously that Bud Lights and chicken tenders accounted for $300,000 in sales taxes. If you assume sales tax is roughly 10 percent, that’d be $3 million over three months of beer and bar food. Uhhhh...no.
Furthermore, the reason Fort Riley’s commanding general forbade soldiers from Aggieville was that there were significant virus outbreaks tied to the bar district here. Numbers were surging. It was a little scary in Aggieville at that time, in part because people weren’t wearing masks. The problem, in other words, was not the mask ordinance. The problem was that college kids were jamming themselves into bars and coughing on each other, maskless.
Do masks frighten anybody? Well, that’s certainly possible. In this goofy era, where masks have become political, people seemed to split along party lines about them. Certainly some people might say they’re an indication of fear, or of a problem worse than it really is.
That line of thinking, in our view, is not in any way rational, and has almost certainly faded dramatically as time has gone on. People all over the country are wearing masks because they want to protect each other. People have gotten used to them, and used to seeing each other in them. It’s not that big a deal to wear them, and they make a difference.
If you want to oppose government mandates about masks, that’s fine. There’s a case to be made, on the grounds of the limits of government power. We’re sympathetic to that argument.
But let’s not get off into silliness. So what explains an uptick in sales in Junction City during a time when the economy in most places had slowed? That’s an interesting question that we can pursue. But let’s not pretend that it’s somehow about masks.