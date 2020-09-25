The Manhattan City Commission moved forward this week on a long-needed project: Replacing the roundabout at Grand Mere Parkway. It’s never really been designed right, and so it helped give roundabouts a bad name around here.
We’re not engineers, but it doesn’t take an advanced degree to know that the existing roundabout is just too small. When it was built in the early 2000s, the Colbert Hills area was only beginning to develop. But even then it wasn’t wide enough.
The problem wasn’t just there, either. Let’s remember the background.
At the time, there was a well-designed roundabout on Gary Avenue, one of the first in the state of Kansas. But there were also several “traffic circles” in the older part of town, near downtown, that had an entirely different purpose. Where a roundabout is designed to keep traffic flowing, replacing either a stop sign or a stoplight, a “traffic circle” is intended to slow down traffic in what otherwise would be a free-flowing street.
Drivers here tended to confuse the two terms, and many of them hated the concept of gumming up the works. The roundabout at Grand Mere just made it all worse, because it tended to impede traffic flow, too.
So there was public backlash, preventing the construction of a roundabout that was proposed at North Manhattan and Kimball, among others. Fortunately the city did proceed with one at Fourth and Bluemont; that has dramatically improved the situation at what had been a mess, where Fourth, Bluemont, Third and Tuttle Creek Boulevard all blur into one.
But when they’re well-made, roundabout intersections are vastly better than stoplights. They keep traffic moving, and they prevent right-angle crashes. As they are implemented more broadly, drivers learn to maneuver through them better, too. It doesn’t take a whole lot of experience to learn -- the basic idea is that you yield to the traffic already in the roundabout. People tend to be leery of the unknown, but that fades with time and experience.
City commissioners generally gave the green light to the project, although they didn’t take an official vote. Commissioner Wynn Butler said he’d prefer a stoplight, and he of course often provides wise counsel. We’re hopeful that a better-designed, larger roundabout will eventually change his mind, as other roundabouts in our region have done for many other drivers.