We need to tip our editorial cap to the Manhattan school district and to the Geary County Commission for a couple of recent moves that show a bit of humility.
First, Geary County. As you may have read, the county had a problem with its Convention and Visitors Bureau, which is the agency charged with getting guests to fill up hotels. In Geary County, the CVB is a department of the county government itself. By contrast, in Manhattan, the CVB is paired up with the Chamber of Commerce, which is a private entity, not an arm of the government.
The CVB in Geary County is overseen only by the county commission, and one of the three county commissioners is married to the head of the CVB. There’s a major conflict of interest, and that has resulted is an agency that operates without much meaningful oversight. That show up in things like a $20,000 bill for food over the past 18 months, including a hotel bill with Oysters Rockefeller.
After the Junction City Union dug that up, county commissioners said a bunch of defensive stuff, which is pretty standard hunkering-down behavior. But it’s what they DID that we need to salute: They created a new advisory board that is to oversee the CVB directly. They appointed the initial members this past week.
That’s a much more reasonable structure. Assuming board members do a competent job of keeping the mission in mind, we would guess it will lead to a more effective and more efficient agency.
Second, the school district.
Basically, the district flinched when, by its own standards, it was supposed to move all classes into online-only mode. In the summer, the school district said it would move kids to remote-learning exclusively when coronavirus infections were increasing, and when the rate of positive tests exceeded 10 percent in a two week period.
Those standards have been exceeded for four weeks now, so that should have triggered the shift.
But district officials must have been listening when parents and employees complained about the online component of the current hybrid model, wherein kids go to school two days a week and take online classes three days. They also apparently got advice from the county health department that led them to think they could retain the in-person component safely.
The district is clearly betting on the idea that the current virus numbers represent a surge that will slow down soon, rather than an uncontrolled explosion that will only get worse without a lockdown.
So they changed the rules, and we think they deserve credit. We’re all figuring this out as we go.