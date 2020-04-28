The federal lawsuit between a Junction City church and the governor of Kansas presents an extremely thorny choice. That choice, when you get down to it, is: Freedom or safety?
There’s plenty more of that to come.
The issue is Gov. Laura Kelly’s emergency order that prohibited any gatherings of more than 10 people. She signed that order in March to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Later, she amended that order to make it clear that it included churches; the intent of doing so was to prevent large gatherings on Easter Sunday.
Calvary Baptist in Junction City defied the order, as did a Baptist church in Dodge City. They sued on Constitutional grounds, saying the government couldn’t prohibit the exercise of their religion, including gathering in person.
That, of course, is a bedrock principle of our country. The freedom to worship as one chooses is at the core of the founding of America. In the Bill of Rights, it’s listed first, along with freedom of speech and of the press and the freedom to peaceably assemble.
So: Safety vs. Freedom. Both are fundamental. Nobody’s free if everybody’s dead. But seeking safety by sacrificing freedom can also lead to danger, too.
The federal court that took the case issued a temporary injunction overturning the governor’s order, indicating the probability of a ruling in favor of the churches. Although we can certainly see the rationale behind the governor’s order -- and support the impulse to keep people safe in a viral pandemic -- we have to side with the First Amendment.
People need to be able to worship as they see fit. It is not for the government to tell them how they can and can’t do that.
Upon reflection, we would have preferred that the governor stick to her bully pulpit to convince the churches to conduct services in a way that would not endanger their members. We assume that all churches would want to behave that way, anyway; nearly all had canceled in-person Easter services before the governor’s order, anyway.
The government is on safe ground encouraging “social distancing” and proper hygiene. We suspect it can even require it; it is legally possible to restrict some behavior even in churches. (Human sacrifice rituals are out, even if somebody decided to resurrect an Inca worship service, for instance.)
Going forward, assuming the federal court sides with the churches, adherence to proper social-distancing guidelines is going to have to be voluntary, anyway. That’ll be true in more than just churches.
We might add that this is only the first in a series of thorny issues likely to come up as our society confronts the virus. What is up to the federal government, and what to the states? Can the government discriminate between people who are immune and those who aren’t? Who has power to make decisions about business closings and openings: Health authorities or elected officials?
That’s just the start.