The Manhattan economy has remained remarkably resilient. Whether that will continue is far from certain.
Figures just released show that retail sales actually went up in June, compared to the same month a year ago. Sales were up 10.6 percent in the city that month.
At first blush, that’s jaw-dropping. Anyone paying attention to business trends across the country would assume that economic activity had plummeted compared to a year ago.
Why the jump? The simple answer is that online sales were nearly double the amount from the previous year. Which makes sense: People were -- and still are -- turning to online shopping in order to avoid venturing out to stores. June is also the month when stay-at-home orders were gone, and so businesses were back in action compared to the previous couple of months.
But that leads to another question: How did people have the money to buy 10 percent more retail stuff this June than last June? Again, shopping online is only the method by which you buy stuff -- you still have to have money to pay for it.
This is where it gets tricky. It’s important to remember that federal money came pouring into the bank accounts of local employers this spring in order to preserve jobs. Checks from the feds to individual taxpayers also were a welcome bump. Unemployment benefits were extended.
Those cash flows have stopped. Other government money is coming, but not in the same way. The job-preservation money by this point has dried up. The furloughs at K-State aren’t being reversed. Restaurants and retailers who have closed are not reopening. Although students are obviously back in town, there are surely fewer of them this year than last. Football games will occur with one-fourth attendance. And so on.
The city’s retail sales appear to be down only about 2 percent, year-to-date. That’s remarkable. Perhaps low interest rates will spur more economic activity. We certainly hope that level of resilience can be maintained. It’s possible; nobody would have guessed that June would have been up by quite a bit over a year ago.
But it’s also possible that we haven’t yet really felt the full sting. Manhattan tends to lag that way; the next state budget year is when economic swings hit us. The state budget here starts July 1.
Let’s marvel at the resilience thus far. And let’s be prepared for rougher days ahead.