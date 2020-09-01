So now the count is up to 10 K-State football players with confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past few days. There were 14 earlier in the summer, so roughly a quarter of the team has been infected.
The difference this round is that we’re now inside the quarantine window. Anyone with a case -- or exposed to a person with a case -- will have to sit out of the first game on Sept. 12. Medical officials generally say a person has to be quarantined for 14 days after exposure.
Let’s just assume that there are more than 10 players who’ve been exposed, since it’s hard to imagine that those 10 were never in close physical proximity to anyone else on the roster, either practicing football or, say, hanging around playing XBox in an apartment.
We have a lot of questions.
We have to assume that the viability of the first game -- at home against Arkansas State -- is hanging in the balance right now. If there was widespread exposure, then K-State would have to cancel or postpone the game. If it was truly contained to those 10 players and there’s no further exposure between now and Sept. 12, then the Wildcats could play, but those individuals would have to sit. We won’t know who those individuals are until about a week from now at the earliest, when the Wildcats’ coaching staff would release their depth chart for the game.
But to go ahead and play would require absolute certainty that nobody else had been exposed. Because otherwise, the entire K-State roster would be exposed during the game, as would the Arkansas State roster. Which would mean those two teams would have to be quarantined for the following two weeks. Which means nobody could practice prior to the Sept. 26 game against Oklahoma. Playing the five-time defending conference champs in Norman is a tall order anyway, but doing so without practice would be straight-up comedy.
So what to do? There’s no way to put college football players in a bubble. They are supposed to be college students, and college students are supposed to go to class. At the very least, they have to go back to their dorm or apartment after practice, and they have to go somewhere to, say, eat. So they are wandering around a community that’s currently having a surge of cases, particularly among the college-student population.
K-State is continuing to practice. It’s worth noting that OU kept practicing after nine confirmed tests last month; Texas Tech went ahead despite 21.
Will this all work out? The math and science of it would tend to make a reasonable person highly doubtful. But we’re about to find out.