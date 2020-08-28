One last thought about the matter of Julie Gibbs getting a drink at a bar in Aggieville: It’s really all about the rule.
As you’ve surely read, The Mercury reported Tuesday that Ms. Gibbs stood at a bar to be served a drink after-hours last Friday night. She did so despite the fact that her own health order says “service or consumption of food or drinks while standing at a counter/bar or in standing-only areas is prohibited.”
Ms. Gibbs, Riley County’s Health Department director, issued an order in her capacity as the person in charge of the community’s response to the coronavirus. The rule has been in place a month. The idea is fundamentally to reduce the likelihood of virus transmission in bars, which have been a hotspot.
While the idea is commonsensical, the language of the order needs to be changed. The episode with Ms. Gibbs makes that clear.
If you’re going to allow bars to operate, then a person ought to be able to stand at the bar to order a drink. Likewise, a person ought to be able to order a Big Mac or a burrito bowl standing at a fast-food counter. The key item is that the people in that setting need to be wearing masks and standing apart from each other.
If it’s not safe enough to do that, then bars and restaurants need to be closed down. If you can't safely stand to order a drink, then bars have no business being open. Period.
But what we’re saying for the moment is that what Ms. Gibbs did shouldn’t be against the rules. She apologized for a lapse in judgment, but she claims that what she did in fact wasn’t against the rules, which is why she hasn’t shut down bars or restaurants that require people to stand at the counter or bar to order.
The thing is, she doesn’t get to just interpret the rules willy-nilly. That’s not the way our system works. What the rule actually says is what matters.
That rule currently says it’s forbidden to serve a person standing at a bar or counter. Clear as a bell. That's the letter of the law.
The easy fix is to re-write it so that a person can be served while standing, so long as the person then goes to sit down, and so long as the customer and the barkeep can maintain proper distance and mask usage while standing.
We’re not lawyers, and so we’d have to defer to people with that sort of background to craft the language. But the idea is not complicated at all. Just fix it so that the words match the intent.