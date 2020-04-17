Let’s envision Manhattan in mid-August, 2021.
Students will be moving into the dorms, Aggieville will be hopping at night, and the aisles at the local stores will be jammed with customers. The newspaper will be pumping out stories about the upcoming football season, and you’ll hear the marching band practicing at the old stadium.
There will be a vaccine for the coronavirus, and maybe even tents to administer the shots around town. That will be a reminder of the bizarre spring of 2020, where the whole world shut down.
The real question is: What will happen between now and then? And what will be left?
And so the follow-up question is: Will that wonderful feeling of a college town kicking into gear really return?
Without a vaccine, and without universal testing, the only way to prevent a deadly surge of virus transmission is to keep people away from each other. That meant the college in our college town shut down, in addition to nearly all businesses.
Will it be able to start up next fall? We can’t say for sure, but at this moment it’s difficult to envision cramming a bunch of 20-year-olds into dorms and classrooms. Fifty-thousand people in a football stadium? Seems highly unlikely, unless there’s a vaccine. And the quickest a vaccine is expected to be available is a year away.
Universal testing could allow these things to go forward -- so, for instance, anybody coming into the football stadium would have to be certified virus-free. But there’s no movement at the moment toward making that happen, and there are only four months between now and mid-August. The clock is ticking.
Without college next school year, it’s hard to imagine Aggieville businesses surviving. It’s hard to imagine a whole lot of our business community making it. Without businesses that need to advertise, it’s going to be one helluva battle for this newspaper to survive. And without the kind of community that college students love to come to, it makes the task of attracting higher enrollments here that much tougher.
So, come August of 2021, will Aggieville really be hopping? Will the stores exist for shoppers to cram into? Will the newspaper write those football stories?
Maybe.
Nothing is ever guaranteed, other than death and taxes, so the future has always been conditional. But it feels more wobbly than ever right now. The next 16 months: Very murky.
Our best shot at the moment is to follow the advice of public-health officials. And to advocate as strongly as we can for science to develop a vaccine, and for the government to move forward as quickly as possible with widespread testing.
And to hunker down. It’s going to be a rough ride. If we’re fortunate and we focus on what’s important, maybe, by that mid-August day in 2021, we’ll feel the beautiful anticipation of the impending fall semester in our college town. Let’s hope.